    79th RGS Aircraft Recovery and through-flight maintenance [Image 2 of 5]

    79th RGS Aircraft Recovery and through-flight maintenance

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 79th Rescue Generation Squadron marshals in an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2025. Airmen from the 79th RGS prepared to perform the recovery maintenance process on the aircraft before it landed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:18
    Photo ID: 9090426
    VIRIN: 250605-F-QO903-1108
    Resolution: 4904x3503
    Size: 435.19 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    TAGS

    Rescue
    Maintenance
    Air Power
    79th RGS

