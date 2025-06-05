A U.S. Airman assigned to the 79th Rescue Generation Squadron marshals in an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2025. Airmen from the 79th RGS prepared to perform the recovery maintenance process on the aircraft before it landed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 15:18
|Photo ID:
|9090426
|VIRIN:
|250605-F-QO903-1108
|Resolution:
|4904x3503
|Size:
|435.19 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 79th RGS Aircraft Recovery and through-flight maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SrA William Finn