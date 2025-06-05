79th RGS Aircraft Recovery and through-flight maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 79th Rescue Generation Squadron performs through-flight maintenance inspections on an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2025. Maintenance performed by 79th RGS ensures that the 79th Rescue Squadron is able to provide rapidly deployable combat search and rescue forces to theater commanders worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)