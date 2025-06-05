Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring the Fallen: Shaw AFB Port Dawg Run [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honoring the Fallen: Shaw AFB Port Dawg Run

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts 

    20th Fighter Wing

    A line of MB-1 devices, which are specialized equipment used to tie down aircraft cargo, hang on a chain as a part of a memorial ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, March 22, 2025. A ceremony and run has been held across the Air Force in May every year since 2013 in honor of fallen air transportation specialists, known as Port Dawgs.This year the Port Dawg community paid tribute to nine airmen.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 12:07
    Photo ID: 9089495
    VIRIN: 250522-F-PK737-1029
    Resolution: 4877x3689
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the Fallen: Shaw AFB Port Dawg Run [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring the Fallen: Shaw AFB Port Dawg Run
    Honoring the Fallen: Shaw AFB Port Dawg Run
    Honoring the Fallen: Shaw AFB Port Dawg Run
    Honoring the Fallen: Shaw AFB Port Dawg Run
    Honoring the Fallen: Shaw AFB Port Dawg Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honoring the Fallen: Shaw AFB Port Dawg Run

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download