Honoring the Fallen: Shaw AFB Port Dawg Run

A line of MB-1 devices, which are specialized equipment used to tie down aircraft cargo, hang on a chain as a part of a memorial ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, March 22, 2025. A ceremony and run has been held across the Air Force in May every year since 2013 in honor of fallen air transportation specialists, known as Port Dawgs.This year the Port Dawg community paid tribute to nine airmen.