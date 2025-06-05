Honoring the Fallen: Shaw AFB Port Dawg Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Timothy Anderson, AFCENT A4 aerial port operations non-commissioned officer-in-charge, and Airman 1st Class Aaron Gentry, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation apprentice, participate in a memorial ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, March 22, 2025. A ceremony and run has been held across the Air Force in May every year since 2013 in honor of fallen air transportation specialists, known as Port Dawgs.