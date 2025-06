Honoring the Fallen: Shaw AFB Port Dawg Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Air Forces Central A4, and the 20th Mission Support Group start running together at Shaw Air Force Base, March 22, 2025. A ceremony and run has been held across the Air Force in May every year since 2013 in honor of fallen air transportation specialists, known as Port Dawgs.