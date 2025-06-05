Airmen from the 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Air Forces Central A4, and the 20th Mission Support Group start running together at Shaw Air Force Base, March 22, 2025. A ceremony and run has been held across the Air Force in May every year since 2013 in honor of fallen air transportation specialists, known as Port Dawgs.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 12:07
|Photo ID:
|9089491
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-PK737-1050
|Resolution:
|4197x2601
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring the Fallen: Shaw AFB Port Dawg Run [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
