Honoring the Fallen: Shaw AFB Port Dawg Run

Airmen from the 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron and Air Forces Central A4 pose with a commemorative flag before a memorial run at Shaw Air Force Base, May 22, 2025. A ceremony and run has been held across the Air Force in May every year since 2013 in honor of fallen air transportation specialists, known as Port Dawgs.