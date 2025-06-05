Honoring the Fallen: Shaw AFB Port Dawg Run

Airmen from the 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron and Air Forces Central A4 pose with a commemorative flag before a memorial run at Shaw Air Force Base, May 22, 2025. A ceremony and run has been held across the Air Force in May every year since 2013 in honor of fallen air transportation specialists, known as Port Dawgs.
|05.21.2025
|06.06.2025 12:07
|9089469
|250522-F-PK737-1044
|5515x3100
|2.21 MB
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|3
|0
