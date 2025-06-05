U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Haralambos Theologis, 57th Rescue Squadron commander, meets his Airmen concluding the change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 3, 2025. The 57th RQS provides personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, civil search and rescue and casualty evacuation subject matter experts to fulfill USEUCOM, USAFRICOM and NATO security cooperation requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 04:40
|Photo ID:
|9088536
|VIRIN:
|250603-F-TO640-1247
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.96 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.