57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Haralambos Theologis, 57th Rescue Squadron commander, meets his Airmen concluding the change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 3, 2025. The 57th RQS provides personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, civil search and rescue and casualty evacuation subject matter experts to fulfill USEUCOM, USAFRICOM and NATO security cooperation requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)