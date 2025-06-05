Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony

    ITALY

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Haralambos Theologis, 57th Rescue Squadron commander, meets his Airmen concluding the change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 3, 2025. The 57th RQS provides personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, civil search and rescue and casualty evacuation subject matter experts to fulfill USEUCOM, USAFRICOM and NATO security cooperation requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

