57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Haralambos Theologis, 57th Rescue Squadron incoming commander, accepts command of the 57th RQS during the change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 3, 2025. The 57th RQS leads, organizes, trains and equips Guardian Angel weapons system and combat support teams to conduct day and night personnel recovery operations in combat, as well as provide combatant commanders with options to report, locate, recover and reintegrate isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)