Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony

    ITALY

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A pamphlet sits on an attendee’s lap during the 57th Rescue Squadron change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 3, 2025. Change of Command ceremonies are traditions that symbolize the peaceful and orderly transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from one leader to another, reinforcing continuity and maintaining unit cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 04:40
    Photo ID: 9088530
    VIRIN: 250603-F-TO640-1059
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.7 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony
    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony
    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony
    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony
    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony
    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    Change of Command
    31 FW
    57 RQS
    Powered By Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download