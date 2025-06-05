57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pamphlet sits on an attendee’s lap during the 57th Rescue Squadron change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 3, 2025. Change of Command ceremonies are traditions that symbolize the peaceful and orderly transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from one leader to another, reinforcing continuity and maintaining unit cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)