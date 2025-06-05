Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony

    ITALY

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Francis Hallada, 57th Rescue Squadron outgoing commander, relinquishes command of the 57th RQS during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 3, 2025. The passing of the guidon represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 04:40
    Photo ID: 9088533
    VIRIN: 250603-F-TO640-1129
    Resolution: 5504x5504
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony
    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony
    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony
    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony
    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony
    57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    Change of Command
    31 FW
    57 RQS
    Powered By Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download