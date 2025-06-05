57th RQS conducts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, 31st Operations Group commander, presents U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Francis Hallada, 57th Rescue Squadron outgoing commander, the Meritorious Service Medal during the 57th RQS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 3, 2025. The 57th RQS provides personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, civil search and rescue and casualty evacuation subject matter experts to fulfill USEUCOM, USAFRICOM and NATO security cooperation requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)