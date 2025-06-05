A Test of Strength and Skill: 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cpl. Sabian Lopez, assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), takes a written exam testing his military knowledge during the 10TH MTN DIV (LI) Noncommissioned Officer of the year competition on Fort Drum, New York, June 5, 2025. Competitors have 45 minutes to complete a comprehensive test covering doctrine, regulations, and leadership principles. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sam Shomento)