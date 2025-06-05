A Test of Strength and Skill: 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Jeremiah Huff, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), competes in the expert physical fitness assessment during the 10th MTN DIV (LI) Soldier of the Year competition on Fort Drum, New York, June 5, 2025. The event includes eight exercises designed to test physical strength, endurance, and combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sam Shomento)