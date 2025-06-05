Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Test of Strength and Skill: 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year [Image 1 of 4]

    A Test of Strength and Skill: 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Shomento 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Jeremiah Huff, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), competes in the expert physical fitness assessment during the 10th MTN DIV (LI) Soldier of the Year competition on Fort Drum, New York, June 5, 2025. The event includes eight exercises designed to test physical strength, endurance, and combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sam Shomento)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 17:32
    Photo ID: 9087550
    VIRIN: 250605-A-AF963-7083
    Resolution: 1600x1382
    Size: 104.06 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, A Test of Strength and Skill: 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Samuel Shomento, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Division
    fitness
    competition
    test
    U.S. Army

