    A Test of Strength and Skill: 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year [Image 3 of 4]

    A Test of Strength and Skill: 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Shomento 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpl. Sabian Lopez, assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), fires a round during the stress shoot portion of the 10TH MTN DIV (LI) Noncommissioned Officer of the year competition on Fort Drum, New York, June 5, 2025. The stress shoot challenges participants to maintain accuracy while fatigued, simulating the physical demands of combat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sam Shomento)

