A Test of Strength and Skill: 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Jeremiah Briggs, assigned to Echo Company, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), competes in the expert physical fitness assessment during the 10TH MTN DIV (LI) Soldier of the Year competition on Fort Drum, New York, June 5, 2025. The EPFA includes eight exercises designed to test physical strength, endurance, and combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sam Shomento)