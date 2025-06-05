A Test of Strength and Skill: 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Benjamin Pryse, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), competes in the expert physical fitness assessment during the 10th MTN DIV (LI) Noncommissioned Officer of the Year competition on Fort Drum, New York, June 5, 2025. The event identifies top performers who exemplify the physical readiness and tactical skill expected of the Army’s elite mountain warriors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)