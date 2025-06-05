Sgt. Fernando Martinez Fernandez, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), competes in the expert physical fitness assessment during the 10TH MTN DIV (LI) Noncommissioned Officer of the year competition on Fort Drum, New York, June 5, 2025. The EPFA includes eight exercises designed to test physical strength, endurance, and combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 17:35
|Photo ID:
|9087546
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-HO064-4688
|Resolution:
|1999x1333
|Size:
|316.86 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Test of Strength and Skill: 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.