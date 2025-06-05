A Test of Strength and Skill: 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Maclean Sauseru, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-10 Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), competes in the expert physical fitness assessment during the 10th MTN DIV (LI) Soldier of the Year competition on Fort Drum, New York, June 5, 2025. The EPFA includes eight exercises designed to test physical strength, endurance, and combat readiness. During the competition, Soldiers were tested on their general military knowledge, experience, physical fitness, military bearing, and ability to answer questions under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)