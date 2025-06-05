Sgt. Benjamin Pryse, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), competes in the expert physical fitness assessment during the 10th MTN DIV (LI) Soldier of the Year competition on Fort Drum, New York, June 5, 2025. The annual event highlights the division’s commitment to developing disciplined, adaptive leaders ready to meet the demands of modern warfare. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 17:37
|Photo ID:
|9087544
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-HO064-3254
|Resolution:
|1999x1202
|Size:
|357.51 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Test of Strength and Skill: 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.