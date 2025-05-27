Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st CAB Air Traffic Control [Image 11 of 13]

    101st CAB Air Traffic Control

    SYRIA

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Staff 1st Class John Renfro, a U.S. Army Air Traffic Controller assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) makes calls to an AH-64 Apache Helicopter, May 4, 2025, at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria. Controllers provide real-time airspace deconfliction and landing clearance to ensure safe rotary-wing operations within controlled airspace. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 06:33
    Photo ID: 9085554
    VIRIN: 250504-A-LY473-6875
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 12.95 MB
    Location: SY
    This work, 101st CAB Air Traffic Control [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

