101st CAB Air Traffic Control

Staff 1st Class John Renfro, a U.S. Army Air Traffic Controller assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) makes calls to an AH-64 Apache Helicopter, May 4, 2025, at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria. Controllers provide real-time airspace deconfliction and landing clearance to ensure safe rotary-wing operations within controlled airspace. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)