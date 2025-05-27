Staff Sgt. Gianni Dunlap, a U.S. Army Air Traffic Controller assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) makes calls to a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, May 1, 2025, at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria. Controllers provide real-time airspace deconfliction and landing clearance to ensure safe rotary-wing operations within controlled airspace. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 06:33
|Photo ID:
|9085550
|VIRIN:
|250501-A-LY473-9855
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.32 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st CAB Air Traffic Control [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.