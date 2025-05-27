Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st CAB Air Traffic Control [Image 3 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control

    SYRIA

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) wait to fuel a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, May 1, 2025, at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria. The refueling process involves connecting a pressurized fuel line to the helicopter’s fuel port, ensuring proper fuel flow and system integrity under field conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 06:33
    Photo ID: 9085534
    VIRIN: 250501-A-LY473-4103
    Resolution: 8013x5345
    Size: 12.61 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st CAB Air Traffic Control [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download