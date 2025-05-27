U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) wait to fuel a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, May 1, 2025, at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria. The refueling process involves connecting a pressurized fuel line to the helicopter’s fuel port, ensuring proper fuel flow and system integrity under field conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 06:33
|Photo ID:
|9085534
|VIRIN:
|250501-A-LY473-4103
|Resolution:
|8013x5345
|Size:
|12.61 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st CAB Air Traffic Control [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.