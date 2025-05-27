101st CAB Air Traffic Control

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) wait to fuel a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, May 1, 2025, at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria. The refueling process involves connecting a pressurized fuel line to the helicopter’s fuel port, ensuring proper fuel flow and system integrity under field conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)