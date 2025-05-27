U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Nighthawk,101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), discuss pathfinder and fueling operations after a UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopter lands, May 1, 2025, at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria. Pathfinders establish and secure drop zones, landing zones, and helicopter landing sites to facilitate the rapid insertion of air assault forces. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 06:33
|Photo ID:
|9085513
|VIRIN:
|250501-A-LY473-8794
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.56 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st CAB Air Traffic Control [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.