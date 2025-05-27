101st CAB Air Traffic Control

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Nighthawk,101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), discuss pathfinder and fueling operations after a UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopter lands, May 1, 2025, at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria. Pathfinders establish and secure drop zones, landing zones, and helicopter landing sites to facilitate the rapid insertion of air assault forces. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)