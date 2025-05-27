Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st CAB Air Traffic Control [Image 1 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control

    SYRIA

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Nighthawk,101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), discuss pathfinder and fueling operations after a UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopter lands, May 1, 2025, at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria. Pathfinders establish and secure drop zones, landing zones, and helicopter landing sites to facilitate the rapid insertion of air assault forces. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 06:33
    Photo ID: 9085513
    VIRIN: 250501-A-LY473-8794
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.56 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st CAB Air Traffic Control [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control
    101st CAB Air Traffic Control

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Syria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download