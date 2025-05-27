Incoming 838th Transportation BN Commander Renders Salute to Commander of the 598th Transportation BDE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel W. Chandler renders salute to Col. Gary D. Whittacre, commander of the 598th Transportation Brigade, as he assumes command of the 838th Transportation Battalion from Lt. Col. James Acevedo during a change of command ceremony at the 838th Transportation Battalion, Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 30, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana (Josie) Greenaway)