Incoming 838th Transportation BN Commander Addresses Audience During Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel W. Chandler addresses the audience for the first time as the new commander of the 838th Transportation Battalion during a change of command ceremony at the 838th Transportation Battalion headquarters, Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 30, 2025. Lt. Col. Daniel W. Chandler assumes command of the 838th Transportation Battalion from Lt. Col. James Acevedo. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana (Josie) Greenaway)