838th Transportation BN Senior Enlisted Leader Hands the Unit Colors to Outgoing 838th Transportation BN Commander

Sgt. Maj. Carlos Varas, senior enlisted leader of the 838th Transportation Battalion hands the unit colors to Lt. Col. James Acevedo, outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at the 838th Transportation Battalion headquarters, Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 30, 2025. Lt. Col. Daniel W. Chandler assumes command of the 838th Transportation Battalion from Lt. Col. James Acevedo. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana (Josie) Greenaway)
Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 03:00
Photo ID:
|9085334
VIRIN:
|250530-A-OA358-1009
Resolution:
|5083x3389
Size:
|8.06 MB
Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
