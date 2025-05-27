598th Transportation BDE Commander Hands the Unit Colors to Incoming 838th Transportation BN Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Gary D. Whittacre, commander of the 598th Transportation Brigade, hands the unit colors to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Daniel W. Chandler, as outgoing commander, Lt. Col. James Acevedo, looks on during a change of command ceremony at the 838th Transportation Battalion headquarters, Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 30, 2025. Lt. Col. Daniel W. Chandler assumes command of the 838th Transportation Battalion from Lt. Col. James Acevedo. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana (Josie) Greenaway)