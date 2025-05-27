Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    598th Transportation BDE Commander Hands the Unit Colors to Incoming 838th Transportation BN Commander [Image 3 of 6]

    598th Transportation BDE Commander Hands the Unit Colors to Incoming 838th Transportation BN Commander

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Josiana Greenaway 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Gary D. Whittacre, commander of the 598th Transportation Brigade, hands the unit colors to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Daniel W. Chandler, as outgoing commander, Lt. Col. James Acevedo, looks on during a change of command ceremony at the 838th Transportation Battalion headquarters, Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 30, 2025. Lt. Col. Daniel W. Chandler assumes command of the 838th Transportation Battalion from Lt. Col. James Acevedo. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana (Josie) Greenaway)

    This work, 598th Transportation BDE Commander Hands the Unit Colors to Incoming 838th Transportation BN Commander [Image 6 of 6], by Josiana Greenaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

