    Outgoing 838th Transportation BN Commander Hands the Unit Colors to 598th Transportation BDE Commander [Image 2 of 6]

    Outgoing 838th Transportation BN Commander Hands the Unit Colors to 598th Transportation BDE Commander

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Josiana Greenaway 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Acevedo, outgoing commander, hands the unit colors to Col. Gary D. Whittacre, 598th Transportation Brigade commander, during a change of command ceremony at the 838th Transportation Battalion headquarters, Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 30, 2025. Lt. Col. Daniel W. Chandler assumes command of the 838th Transportation Battalion from Lt. Col. James Acevedo. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana (Josie) Greenaway)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 03:00
    Photo ID: 9085335
    VIRIN: 250530-A-OA358-1010
    Resolution: 4445x2963
    Size: 9.38 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outgoing 838th Transportation BN Commander Hands the Unit Colors to 598th Transportation BDE Commander [Image 6 of 6], by Josiana Greenaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Kaiserslautern
    Kleber Kaserne
    838th Transportation Battalion
    598th Transportation Brigade

