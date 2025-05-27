Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas [Image 11 of 11]

    USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas

    GUAM

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Reynaldo Rabara 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (June 3, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, left, and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Joshua M. Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force–Micronesia, right, welcomes U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander, U.S. Transportation Command, second from left and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian P. Kruzelnick, command senior enlisted leader, second from right, to JRM headquarters, June 3. Reed is visiting several U.S., allied, and commercial installations in the Pacific this month, including multiple sites on Guam. Observations and discussions from the trip will enhance USTRANSCOM’s understanding of military transportation and logistics challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

    Guam
    USTRANSCOM
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Naval Base Guam (NBG)
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC-25)

