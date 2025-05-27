USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (June 3, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, welcomes U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander, U.S. Transportation Command, to JRM headquarters, June 3. Reed is visiting several U.S., allied, and commercial installations in the Pacific this month, including multiple sites on Guam. Observations and discussions from the trip will enhance USTRANSCOM’s understanding of military transportation and logistics challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)