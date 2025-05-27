Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas [Image 6 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas

    GUAM

    06.03.2025

    Photo by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (June 3, 2025) – U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander, U.S. Transportation Command, third from left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian P. Kruzelnick, command senior enlisted leader, second from right, stand with the MH-60S Seahawk crew after landing at Joint Region Marianas, June 3, following an aerial tour of military facilities across Guam. Reed is visiting several U.S., allied, and commercial installations in the Pacific this month, including multiple sites on Guam. Observations and discussions from the trip will enhance USTRANSCOM’s understanding of military transportation and logistics challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 18:34
    Photo ID: 9084632
    VIRIN: 250603-D-ES098-1005
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 27.96 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas [Image 11 of 11], by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas
    USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas
    USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas
    USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas
    USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas
    USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas
    USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas
    USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas
    USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas
    USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas
    USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    USTRANSCOM
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC-25)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download