USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas

ASAN, Guam (June 3, 2025) – U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander, U.S. Transportation Command, third from left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian P. Kruzelnick, command senior enlisted leader, second from right, stand with the MH-60S Seahawk crew after landing at Joint Region Marianas, June 3, following an aerial tour of military facilities across Guam. Reed is visiting several U.S., allied, and commercial installations in the Pacific this month, including multiple sites on Guam. Observations and discussions from the trip will enhance USTRANSCOM’s understanding of military transportation and logistics challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)