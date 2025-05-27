USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (June 3, 2025) – U.S Air Force U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander, U.S. Transportation Command, and his team receive an aerial tour of Guam aboard an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, June 3. Reed is visiting several U.S., allied, and commercial installations in the Pacific this month, including multiple sites on Guam. Observations and discussions from the trip will enhance USTRANSCOM’s understanding of military transportation and logistics challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)