ASAN, Guam (June 3, 2025) – U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander, U.S. Transportation Command, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jasmine McCann, USTRANSCOM liaison officer to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, arrive at Joint Region Marianas, June 3. Reed and his team are visiting several U.S., allied, and commercial installations in the Pacific this month, including multiple sites on Guam. Observations and discussions from the trip will enhance USTRANSCOM’s understanding of military transportation and logistics challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 18:34
|Photo ID:
|9084631
|VIRIN:
|250603-D-ES098-1006
|Resolution:
|4635x6949
|Size:
|18.51 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas [Image 11 of 11], by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.