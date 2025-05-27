USTRANSCOM Commander Gen. Reed Visits Joint Region Marianas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (June 3, 2025) – U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander, U.S. Transportation Command, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jasmine McCann, USTRANSCOM liaison officer to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, arrive at Joint Region Marianas, June 3. Reed and his team are visiting several U.S., allied, and commercial installations in the Pacific this month, including multiple sites on Guam. Observations and discussions from the trip will enhance USTRANSCOM’s understanding of military transportation and logistics challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)