Special Operations Command Africa welcomes Maj Gen Tudor during Change of Command ceremony

U.S. Army Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, provides remarks during U.S. Special Operations Command
Africa’s change of command ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, June 3, 2025. The mission of SOCAFRICA remains focused on countering malign influence and transnational threats to enhance regional stability, improve partner capacity and provide crises response on order. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cuter Brice)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 09:20
|Photo ID:
|9082699
|VIRIN:
|250603-M-SK635-1964
|Resolution:
|1920x1281
|Size:
|379.53 KB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
