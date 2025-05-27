Special Operations Command Africa welcomes Maj Gen Tudor during Change of Command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left to right) U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronald A. Foy, outgoing commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Claude Tudor, commander of SOCAFRICA, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Evan Serpa, senior enlisted leader of SOCAFRICA, stand at attention during the playing of the national anthem at SOCAFRICA’s change of command ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, June 3, 2025. The mission of SOCAFRICA remains focused on countering malign influence and transnational threats to enhance regional stability, improve partner capacity and provide crises response on order. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cuter Brice)