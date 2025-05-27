Special Operations Command Africa welcomes Maj Gen Tudor during Change of Command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronald A. Foy, outgoing commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, delivers remarks during SOCAFRICA’s change of command ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, June 3, 2025. The mission of SOCAFRICA remains focused on countering malign influence and transnational threats to enhance regional stability, improve partner capacity and provide crises response on order. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cuter Brice)