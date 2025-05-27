Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Command Africa welcomes Maj Gen Tudor during Change of Command ceremony

    Special Operations Command Africa welcomes Maj Gen Tudor during Change of Command ceremony

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronald A. Foy, outgoing commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, delivers remarks during SOCAFRICA’s change of command ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, June 3, 2025. The mission of SOCAFRICA remains focused on countering malign influence and transnational threats to enhance regional stability, improve partner capacity and provide crises response on order. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cuter Brice)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 09:20
    Photo ID: 9082695
    VIRIN: 250603-M-SK635-1155
    Resolution: 1920x1281
    Size: 362.3 KB
    Location: STUTTGART, DE
