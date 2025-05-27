U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Claude Tudor, incoming ommander of U.S. Special Operations Africa, delivers remarks during SOCAFRICA’s change of command ceremony at Kelley
Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, June 3, 2025. Tudor is the ninth commander of SOCAF after previously serving as the director of operations for U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 09:20
|Photo ID:
|9082696
|VIRIN:
|250603-M-SK635-1378
|Resolution:
|1920x1281
|Size:
|294.43 KB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Operations Command Africa welcomes Maj Gen Tudor during Change of Command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Cutler Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.