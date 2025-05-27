Special Operations Command Africa welcomes Maj Gen Tudor during Change of Command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Claude Tudor, incoming ommander of U.S. Special Operations Africa, delivers remarks during SOCAFRICA’s change of command ceremony at Kelley

Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, June 3, 2025. Tudor is the ninth commander of SOCAF after previously serving as the director of operations for U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)