Special Operations Command Africa welcomes Maj Gen Tudor during Change of Command ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, delivers remarks during U.S. Special Operations Command Africa’s change of command ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, June 3, 2025. The mission of SOCAFRICA remains focused on countering malign influence and transnational threats to enhance regional stability, improve partner capacity and provide crises response on order. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)