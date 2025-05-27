Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st RGS keeps HH-60 airborne and mission-ready [Image 6 of 6]

    41st RGS keeps HH-60 airborne and mission-ready

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Salas, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II support craftsman, poses for a photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 2, 2025. Salas tightened the paneling on an HH-60W after replacing a nut plate on the cambered fairing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 09:26
    Photo ID: 9082690
    VIRIN: 250602-F-FB609-1362
    Resolution: 5619x3739
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing
    XAB

