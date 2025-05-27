Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st RGS keeps HH-60 airborne and mission-ready [Image 1 of 6]

    41st RGS keeps HH-60 airborne and mission-ready

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Salas and Staff Sgt. James Weismuller, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II support craftsmen, tighten screws at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 2, 2025. After removing the paneling, the Airmen replaced a nut plate on a cambered fairing of an HH-60W. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 09:26
    Photo ID: 9082685
    VIRIN: 250602-F-FB609-1040
    Resolution: 5638x3751
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    This work, 41st RGS keeps HH-60 airborne and mission-ready [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rachel Howell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing
    XAB

