41st RGS keeps HH-60 airborne and mission-ready

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Salas and Staff Sgt. James Weismuller, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II support craftsmen, tighten screws at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 2, 2025. After removing the paneling, the Airmen replaced a nut plate on a cambered fairing of an HH-60W. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)
