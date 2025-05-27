41st RGS keeps HH-60 airborne and mission-ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Jankowski, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II support craftsman, secures paneling on an HH-60W at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 2, 2025. Jankowski provided quality assurance for his Airmen, ensuring the safe installation of the panel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)