U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Jankowski, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II support craftsman, secures paneling on an HH-60W at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 2, 2025. Jankowski provided quality assurance for his Airmen, ensuring the safe installation of the panel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 09:26
|Photo ID:
|9082689
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-FB609-1273
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st RGS keeps HH-60 airborne and mission-ready [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rachel Howell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.