41st RGS keeps HH-60 airborne and mission-ready

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron replace a nut plate on a cambered fairing of an HH-60W at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 2, 2025. The Airmen took approximately 45 minutes to replace the nut plate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)