U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Salas and Staff Sgt. Andrew Jankowski, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II support craftsmen, replace the paneling on an HH-60W at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 2, 2025. The 41st RGS support craftsmen maintain, repair, and support the specialized systems and equipment on HH-60W combat rescue helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 09:26
|Photo ID:
|9082686
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-FB609-1106
|Resolution:
|5218x3472
|Size:
|7.26 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st RGS keeps HH-60 airborne and mission-ready [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rachel Howell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.