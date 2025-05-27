41st RGS keeps HH-60 airborne and mission-ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Salas and Staff Sgt. Andrew Jankowski, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II support craftsmen, replace the paneling on an HH-60W at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 2, 2025. The 41st RGS support craftsmen maintain, repair, and support the specialized systems and equipment on HH-60W combat rescue helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)