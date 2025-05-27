Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kadena honors legacy at largest resiliency event in USINDOPACOM [Image 4 of 7]

    Team Kadena honors legacy at largest resiliency event in USINDOPACOM

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    18th Wing

    U.S. and Korean service members from around the world ruck in the Norwegian Foot March at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2025. The event also encompassed a half-marathon, a 10K, a 5K, and a 1K Family Fun Run. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo, by Senior Master Sgt. Bryan Holm)

    This work, Team Kadena honors legacy at largest resiliency event in USINDOPACOM [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena honors legacy at largest resiliency event in USINDOPACOM

