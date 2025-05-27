U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Pontious, 18th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, attends the 3 a.m. check-in for the Norwegian Foot March at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2025. The event also encompassed a half-marathon, a 10K, a 5K, and a 1K Family Fun Run. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo, by Senior Master Sgt. Bryan Holm)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 22:27
|Photo ID:
|9082037
|VIRIN:
|250517-F-F3701-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1368
|Size:
|139.23 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Kadena honors legacy at largest resiliency event in USINDOPACOM [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kadena honors legacy at largest resiliency event in USINDOPACOM
No keywords found.