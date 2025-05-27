Team Kadena honors legacy at largest resiliency event in USINDOPACOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 05.17.2025 Courtesy Photo 18th Wing

A volunteer hands a participant a cup of water during the Norwegian Foot March at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2025. The 30-kilometer ruck serves as a military test of endurance dating back to 1915. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo, by Senior Master Sgt. Bryan Holm)