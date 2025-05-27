Team Kadena honors legacy at largest resiliency event in USINDOPACOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 05.17.2025 Courtesy Photo 18th Wing

Service members assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan, pose for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, after completing the Norwegian Foot March, May 17, 2025. The event also encompassed a half-marathon, a 10K, a 5K, and a 1K Family Fun Run. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo, by Senior Master Sgt. Bryan Holm)