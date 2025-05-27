Team Kadena honors legacy at largest resiliency event in USINDOPACOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 05.17.2025 Courtesy Photo 18th Wing

U.S. Air Force Capt. Mark Bradshaw, 18th Operations Group, True North group chaplain, crosses the finish line of the Norwegian Foot March at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 17, 2025. The 30-kilometer ruck serves as a military test of endurance dating back to 1915. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo, by Senior Master Sgt. Bryan Holm)