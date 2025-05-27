Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New $21.8m warehouse at Joint Base Charleston enhances global medical readiness [Image 2 of 4]

    New $21.8m warehouse at Joint Base Charleston enhances global medical readiness

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Medical supplies are staged inside the new Consolidated Storage and Distribution Center at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 30, 2025. The 95,000-square-foot facility centralizes all medical logistics operations on base, allowing faster, more secure access to critical supplies during contingency missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)

